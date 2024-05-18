Exclusive: Krish Rao and Arista Mehta to play leads in RND Films’ web series for Sony LIV

Sony LIV is presently working on a new project, a youth-based love story which is being produced by Dilip Jha and Ritesh Modi’s RND Films. The series will have the backdrop of a college, and will have elements of youth appeal, romance and drama. We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that actress Arista Mehta will play the lead in the series. Joining her will be Krish Rao as the main boy opposite her.

As we know, Arista has been part of the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She has played vital roles in OTT projects Decoupled, The Night Manager etc.

Krish Rao who was seen in Baalveer Returns has been part of the OTT projects Guns & Gulaabs, Kaala Paani, Gulaabgunj etc.

As per a reliable source, “The series is being shot presently. The series has its tentative title as Murli aur Nandini Ki One Side Love Story.”

We buzzed Arista and Krish but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sony LIV has recently launched the crime series Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes, starring Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan recently. They also have launched the series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, starring Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Sony LIV recently announced the making of the next edition of Scam, with the newest instalment delving into the depths of one of India’s most storied financial scandals – Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga.

