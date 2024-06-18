Exclusive: Krishna Singh Bisht to feature in Disney+ Hotstar series Commander Karan Saxena

Actor Krishna Singh Bisht who has featured in interesting projects Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Mithya, Rakhtanchal, Jamun, Myopia etc, will be seen in a never-seen-before character in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Commander Karan Saxena. The story of the said series is centred around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal. Directed by Jatin Wagle, the series is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner Keylight Productions and is written by Vivek Malik. The series has Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in the lead roles.

Director Jatin Wagle has directed projects like Bandh Nylon Che and Chakwa.

We now hear of Krishna playing a very interesting character, that will be very prominent in the story plot.

Gurmeet Choudhary’s portrayal of the titular character is said to be gripping, a portrayal that will be emotionally charged. The teaser of the series has been captivating and has added to the curiosity of the audience. The teaser gives the audience a glimpse into the daring heroics of the Commander. The series is all set to stream from 8 July, on Disney+ Hotstar.

