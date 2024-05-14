Exclusive: Makers of Dehati Ladke send legal notice to actors Shine Pandey and Saamya Jain, read details

Dehati Ladke the web series produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia for Amazon miniTV was a hit. The successful series proved to be the perfect package of comedy, drama emotions and a love story. It starred Shine Pandey, Saamya Jainn, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The series was always commissioned for two series, and the viewers have been waiting for the second season. But the sad news that has hit us is that the Season 2 of Dehati Ladke might get scrapped, for the reasons of the main actors not cooperative to shoot for the second season. Yes, this has indeed put the series in jeopardy, with the makers taking legal action against the actors for non-cooperation and adherence to the signed contracts.

A reliable source explains the scenario to us at IWMBuzz.com. “The first season of Dehati Ladke was immensely appreciated. Amazon miniTV divided Season 1 into two parts and dropped it between December and January. Audiences have been waiting for the next season. However, Shine and Saamya did not want to shoot for the season, and cited their own reasons. The outcome is that the show cannot proceed without the two main actors being on board. This has eventually resulted in the makers deciding to serve legal notices to the actors for not giving any specific reason for not honouring the contract.”

The source cites that Shine and Saamya were apparently in a relationship and later, broke off. As for the present scenario, the makers are taking them to court and filing compensation for the loss of jobs and income of the crew and team.

We buzzed Shine and Saamya to know their side of the story, but they preferred not to respond to the query.

Producer Saurabh Tewari, when asked about the scenario told us, “Dehati Ladke got immense love from the audience. It was a huge hit. Both Shine and Saamya were contracted to do two seasons with us. Season 1 was 25 episodes contractually. We shot 20 episodes of Season 1 between August and October 2023. They both confirmed their dates for the shoot of Season 2 (as they were contractually bound) for June – September 2024. In the month of May, both refused to honour the contract for vague reasons like they wished to quit the entertainment industry. Due to their unprofessional behaviour and unavailability, season 2 stands cancelled. Hundreds of crew members, including artists, technicians, spot boys and light men have lost a project and employment due to the callous, childish, immature unprofessional behaviour of these actors. We are going to drag them till the highest court.”

We sent out a message to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We at IWMBuzz.com have the copy of the legal notices served to actors Shine Pandey and Saamya Jainn.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.