Exclusive: Manish Khanna, Deepali Saini and Dhruvee Haldankar to feature in a web series for new OTT platform Tashan

The market for digital programs is certainly on the increase with every passing day!! Many new OTT platforms have been launched which add to the variety of genres and shows that are made available to web-watching viewers. At this juncture, there is news about yet another new OTT platform getting launched soon. News that has reached us at IWMBuzz.com is that work is presently happening over the launch of a new OTT platform by name Tashan, with shows being inducted into its programming lineup.

Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard Tashan will have a good number of OTT shows launching and a few already going on the floor.

One such series is titled ‘Gym Trainer’ and the show is supposedly on the floor at the moment. The series is an in-house production is what we hear.

Actors Manish Khanna, Dhruvee Haldankar and Deepali Saini will be a part of the cast of the series. Manish Khanna was recently in the news for being in the ALTT series Dons and Darlings. Deepali Saini was recently in the news for her entry in Star Bharat show Shaitani Rasmein. Dhruvee was seen in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni. This series titled Gym Trainer will be a crime drama which will have episodic stories. The actors have already shot their pair in this series.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.