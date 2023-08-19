ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment's series Svahaa

Mehul Bhojak will play a prime role in Eshu Gambhir Entertainment's web series Svahaa. The series is produced by Eshu Gambhir and directed by Sikky. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 16:00:49
Actor Mehul Bhojak who earlier entertained masses in Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, is presently shooting for a web series. We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment working on a web project which will be a crime thriller series, titled Svahaa. The series is directed by Sikky. This series will be for the new and upcoming OTT platform HOTMX.

We have written about Producer Eshu Gambhir playing the lead in the project. We have also written about senior actor Jitendra Trehan bagging a meaty role in the project.

We now hear of Mehul Bhojak shooting for the same presently.

We have earlier reported about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment producing few series. We wrote about Amar Upadhyay playing the lead in the web series Beer Man. We also wrote about actors Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer, being part of the production’s series Bad Business.

We buzzed Mehul but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 

Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bags Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

