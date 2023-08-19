Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment's series Svahaa

Actor Mehul Bhojak who earlier entertained masses in Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, is presently shooting for a web series. We at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment working on a web project which will be a crime thriller series, titled Svahaa. The series is directed by Sikky. This series will be for the new and upcoming OTT platform HOTMX.

We have written about Producer Eshu Gambhir playing the lead in the project. We have also written about senior actor Jitendra Trehan bagging a meaty role in the project.

We now hear of Mehul Bhojak shooting for the same presently.

We have earlier reported about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment producing few series. We wrote about Amar Upadhyay playing the lead in the web series Beer Man. We also wrote about actors Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer, being part of the production’s series Bad Business.

We buzzed Mehul but did not get through to him.

