IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV’s upcoming web shows. We earlier reported about a new web series named Gutar Gu. Now, we hear the platform is all set to roll out another web series.

As per a credible source, Amazon miniTV is working on a project named Crime Aaj Kal. The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu. The series will have varied stories of crime.

We hear that talented young actors Mohit Duseja and Simran Tomar will play the central characters in one of the stories of this series. Mohit was seen in the series Dhappa, while Simran Tomar was the lead of the TV show Chikoo Yeh Ishq Nachaye.

We recently reported about actor Darshan Dave playing a cop in the same series.

