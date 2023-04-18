Actor Ninad Kamat who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Maja Maa along with Madhuri Dixit, will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop which will stream on Netflix. In addition to this, Ninad Kamat will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series ‘For Your Eyes Only’ which is helmed by writer Sumit Purohit. The series is produced by the banner Bombay Fables Motion Pictures. The series will see the unusual pairing of Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi.

This espionage thriller is also set to have Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Tilottama Shome in its prime cast.

We now hear of Ninad Kamat being part of the project in an interesting role.

Ninad whose performance in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, was commended, has featured in projects, Criminal Justice, Lootcase, Airlift Upstarts etc.

