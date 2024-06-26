Exclusive: Pooja Gor replaces Divyanka Tripathi in Sony LIV’s Adrishyam 2?

Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes, the espionage thriller series, starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan in lead roles, won a lot of traction. The series streams on Sony LIV, and is produced by Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey, and directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh. Now, the news we have heard at IWMBuzz.com is that work has begun on Adrishyam 2.

Adrishyam chronicles the lives of two undercover operatives, Ravi Verma and Parvati Sehgal, as they navigate covert operations for the Bharat Intelligence Agency. Disguised as average middle-class employees of the meteorological department, Ravi and Parvati discreetly track and neutralize terrorist threats to safeguard civilians.

Now to the big news hovering around the Season 2 of Adrishyam. We hear from credible sources that Divyanka Tripathi will not be a part of the Season 2. Taking her place as the lead in Season 2, will be Pooja Gor.

Yes, you heard this exclusive newsbreak first on IWMBuzz.com.

As for the incoming Pooja Gor, she is a fabulous actress, having done challenging roles recently in the OTT space with projects Shrikant Bashir and Guns & Gulaabs.

Our source tells us, “Though the reason for this replacement in the lead cast has not been made evident, it is quite evident with the way things stand, that Pooja Gor will be coming in for Divyanka Tripathi.”

We buzzed Divyanka and Pooja Gor, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Director Anshuman Kishore Singh and the spokesperson at Sony LIV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.