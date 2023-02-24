Director Umesh Bisht is working on a web series with a stellar cast that has Dhairya Karwa of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame playing the lead. He will play a cop in the series. This yet-untitled project is produced by Sikhya Entertainment. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

Media reports state that actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Rohit Pathak will be part of the series.

We now hear of noted actor Raghav Juyal bagging a pivotal role in the series. He has featured in projects ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D, Bahut Hua Samman etc.

He has been a dancer who has bagged all limelight from the various dance reality shows on TV.

As per a reliable source, “Raghav will play a key role in the series.”

We buzzed Raghav but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.