Exclusive: Reshma Merchant bags web series Plot 1/2

Reshma Merchant will be seen playing an integral role in the seb series Plot 1/2, which is produced by Rusk Media. The series is said to be made for the new OTT platform, Epic 2.0.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 12:58:30
Actress Reshma Merchant who has featured in TV shows like Raja Betaa, Pishachini etc, will be a part of the huge cast of the upcoming web series, Plot 1/2. This series is produced by Rusk Media, and is being made for a new OTT platform by name Epic 2.0.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm writing about the series and its stellar cast. We wrote about Nishant Malkani and Shivya Pathania playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Ashish Chaturvedi, Payas Pandit, Ravi Jhankal, Ankit Bhatia, Ananya Dwivedi being part of the web series. The series is directed by Prabal Baruah. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series

Exclusive: Ankit Bhatia joins the cast of web series Plot 1 By 2

Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT

Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot No 1/2

Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2

We now hear of actress Reshma Merchant being roped in for this series which is said to have an unusual story and is a slice-of-life concept.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the mother’s role in the series.”

We buzzed Reshma but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

