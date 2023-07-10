Exclusive: Reshma Merchant bags web series Plot 1/2

Actress Reshma Merchant who has featured in TV shows like Raja Betaa, Pishachini etc, will be a part of the huge cast of the upcoming web series, Plot 1/2. This series is produced by Rusk Media, and is being made for a new OTT platform by name Epic 2.0.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm writing about the series and its stellar cast. We wrote about Nishant Malkani and Shivya Pathania playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Ashish Chaturvedi, Payas Pandit, Ravi Jhankal, Ankit Bhatia, Ananya Dwivedi being part of the web series. The series is directed by Prabal Baruah. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of actress Reshma Merchant being roped in for this series which is said to have an unusual story and is a slice-of-life concept.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the mother’s role in the series.”

We buzzed Reshma but did not get through to her.

