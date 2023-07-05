ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2

Ravi Jhankal the senior actor who is presently seen in Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan, will be a part of the web series titled Plot No 1/2. Read this exclusive news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jul,2023 11:54:16
Senior actor Ravi Jhankal who was last seen in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is presently shooting for a web series titled Plot No 1/2. This series is said to have an unusual story and is a slice-of-life concept, is what we hear. The series is produced by Rusk Media. It is being made for a new OTT platform which is called Epic 2.0.

We now hear of this senior actor Ravi Jhankal playing a pivotal role in the series.

Ravi Jhankal is presently seen in Shemaroo Umang’s show Kundali Milan. He was also seen in Bekaboo on Colors.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through for comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar 

It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations

Exclusive: Neel Samarthh bags Sony TV’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar 

About The Author
