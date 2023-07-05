Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2

Senior actor Ravi Jhankal who was last seen in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is presently shooting for a web series titled Plot No 1/2. This series is said to have an unusual story and is a slice-of-life concept, is what we hear. The series is produced by Rusk Media. It is being made for a new OTT platform which is called Epic 2.0.

We at IWBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Ashish Chaturvedi and Payas Pandit being in the series. If you have missed reading it here, you can glance it up via these links.

Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT

Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot No 1/2

We now hear of this senior actor Ravi Jhankal playing a pivotal role in the series.

Ravi Jhankal is presently seen in Shemaroo Umang’s show Kundali Milan. He was also seen in Bekaboo on Colors.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through for comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

