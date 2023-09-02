Digital | News

Tota Roy Choudhury, the renowned name in the Bengali industry, who recently delivered a standout performance as Alia Bhatt’s father in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in the next season of Special OPS on Hotstar Special.

Shares a source, “Tota will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the next season.”

The series is produced by Friday Storytellers, Neeraj Pandey, a filmmaker who is backed by some of the edgy and most intriguing films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more. The new season will be the continuation of the first part and star Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Shukla, among others, reprising their roles as R&AW agents.

Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5 were a huge hit. The amazingly talented Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh played a member of the Research and Analysis Wing, made his character so distinct yet relatable that gave the audience an idea of what a daring and courageous officer would be like. Apart from him the series also has other talents like Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Sajjad Delafrooz, who played their character so well and made the series worth of what it deserves to be.

We reached out to the actor, producer and spokesperson at Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.