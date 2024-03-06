Exclusive: Rohit Khurana roped in for Jio Studios’ series Paan Parda Zarda

Rohit Khurana, the talented actor, known for his work as Vansh Singh Bundela/Rocky in Uttaran and Shani in Karmaphal Daata Shani, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt about the actor being part of the illegal opium smuggling saga and the gangster drama series titled Paan Parda Zarda.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co, the project is being shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is a thrilling gangster drama series based on the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in Central India. It is claimed to be presented with a compelling story as war erupts between family and loved ones where loyalties shift.

As per reports in media, the series features Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang and Manu Rishi. The series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Inside Edge fame along with acclaimed Writer Suparn S Verma.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Sahil Anand being part of the project.

We buzzed Rohit but did not get through to him for a comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Jio Studios, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

