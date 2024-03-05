Vijay Varma Talks About His Intriguing Role Of a Lawyer in ‘Murder Mubarak’ at Trailer Launch; says his role is a break from the bad guys he has played

Amidst mounting anticipation for his upcoming releases, Vijay Varma, renowned for his versatility, graced the trailer launch of his latest venture, ‘Murder Mubarak.’ The trailer provided a glimpse into the enigmatic character of a lawyer, portrayed by the actor in the upcoming mystery thriller.

Addressing the gathered media and fans, Varma, affectionately known as Versatile Varma, offered insights into his role, shedding light on the complexities of his character, Akash Oberoi. Varma remarked, “It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it’s a mystery, I won’t reveal much.”

Delving further into his character, Varma hinted at Oberoi’s persona, revealing, “But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that’s all I know. He has a love and hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now…”

Varma’s portrayal of Akash Oberoi promises to be a departure from his previous roles, offering audiences a nuanced and captivating performance. The actor’s ability to embody diverse characters with depth and authenticity has garnered widespread acclaim, making him a sought-after talent in the industry.

As ‘Murder Mubarak’ gears up for its release, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Varma’s transformation on screen and unraveling the mysteries surrounding his character. Apart from that, he will also be seen playing a pilot in IC814TheKhandaharHijak.