Actor Sandeep Kumaar who was seen in a negative lead role in two popular TV shows Tera Mera Saath Rahe and Thapki Pyar Ki 2, will soon be seen in one of the episodic stories in the crime series produced by Optimystix titled Crimes Aaj Kal. Crimes Aaj Kal is hosted by Vikrant Massey, a newsbreak that IWMBuzz.com gave our readers. The series will provide insights on crimes committed by youngsters in India, and every episode with its fresh case will evoke feelings of shock and awe. The series has gone live with three episodes starting 24th March, 2023 on Amazon miniTV, followed by a new episode every Friday.

We now hear of Sandeep playing one of the protagonists in the crime-based show hosted by Vikrant Massey.

Sandeep has also acted in movies Racket and Jabariya Jodi. He was also seen in TV shows Bahu Begum and Manmohini.

