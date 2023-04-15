Actor Shamik Abbas who was a known face in the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is presently enjoying his stints on the OTT platform. He has shot for the Netflix series CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra which has Manav Kaul in the lead.

Now, we hear of the news that Shamik Abbas will also be part of the cast of Disney+ Hotstar upcoming series starring Kajol, The Good Wife. The series is directed by Suparn Verma.

As we know, this will be the Indian adaptation of the American series, starring Alicia Florrick. As per reports in the media, Kajol will play the central role of the wife and advocate. The series is being helmed by The Family Man fame Suparn Varma and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait, Haelyn Shastri, Alyy Khan playing key roles in the series.

We now hear of Shamik playing an interesting role.

Shamik Abbas has recently joined the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s new show Shravani. The show is produced by the new banner Do Dooni 4 Films helmed by Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.