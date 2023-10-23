Exclusive: Sneha Jain and Ankit Siwach pair up for Fuh Se Fantasy 2

Digital | News

The second season of Fuh Se Fantasy 2 on Jio Cinema will see Ankit Siwach and Sneha Jain pairing up for an engrossing love tale. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Fuh Se Fantasy is presently streaming its second season on Jio Cinema. The tales in this show deal with love and lust, the romantic escapades, and the hunger and passion for seeking and giving love. We have seen many known actors being part of the celebrated project. We now hear of Sneha Jain of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame and Ankit Siwach who is presently seen in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, pairing up for a fabulous episode and story. The tale will be produced by Manor Rama Pictures.

In this tale, Sneha will be seen playing the role of a studious and serious doctor. She will not have any distractions in her life, till the time she will fall in love with a surgeon while she will be assisting him in a surgery. Ankit Siwach who is seen playing the role of KK in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, will play a dashing surgeon, with whom the lady doctor will get attracted.

This endearing and bold love tale will be different to watch for viewers.

We buzzed Ankit Siwach and he confirmed the news to us.

We reached out to Sneha who confirmed it and said, “This is a very different role for me. I have never done such romantic scenes before. It has intimate and bold sequences. I was stressed, but thankfully, I have a very good team to work with. My co-actor is very comfortable to work with. My Director is chilled out. I took this role as I want to break all barriers of being shy and be able to do different roles too.”

