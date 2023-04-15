Actress Tanishq Tiwari who is a known name in the Telugu film circuit with films like Nenevaru, Saranam Gacchami etc, is presently shooting for Atrangi’s next on its web platform. She will be part of the cast of Atrangi’s show Surkh, the shoot of which is presently happening. The series is produced by Seventh Sense Production. Nitin Dhall helms the series in the role of the Creative Producer. The series will be a crime thriller, shoot of which has started.

Reports suggest that Manish Raisinghan, and Sharad Malhotra play the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com, recently reported about Monika Khanna playing the female lead in the series. We also wrote about Shaji Choudhary, Himanshu Gandhi essaying an integral part in the series.

We now hear of Tanishq playing a pivotal role.

