The handsome hunk, Abhay Verma, who is best known for playing the lead role of Kalyan/Salman in the second season of Amazon Prime’s web series The Family Man has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Abhay will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s movie Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth of India.

We earlier exclusively reported about Sangram Salvi, Godaan Kumar, and Sparsh Shrivastava being part of the series.

