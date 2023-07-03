Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

Uorfi Javed the quintessential newsmaker has always been topping the headlines for her head-turning unique fashion and styles!! She came into the limelight initially with Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. And there has been no stopping her since then!! Whatever she wears, has become a fashion trend. She has been ruling the internet, to say the least, for her unique ideas of dressing up. She is the bold and intelligent sensation on the digital medium right now!! And Uorfi cannot be left behind when it comes to the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Yes, news that we have heard at IWMBuzz.com, is that Uorfi is in talks to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.

As per a reliable source, “Uorfi will enter the Bigg Boss OTT house in its season 2. Her stay though in this ongoing Bigg Boss OTT season is said to be a brief one. It is said that she might stay in the house for a day or two.”

As we know, Uorfi was recently seen interacting with the contestants of Splitsvilla X4 and even lost her cool at contestants Justin and Sakshi.

Are you excited to see Uorfi in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

We have our fingers crossed, and would love to see this new sensation take over the house like one of fire!!

We buzzed Uorfi, but did not get through to her.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 streams presently on Jio Cinema.

