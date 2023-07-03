ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

Uorfi Javed, the fashion sensation of today, is set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house is what we have heard. Read this exclusive news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 14:50:10
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

Uorfi Javed the quintessential newsmaker has always been topping the headlines for her head-turning unique fashion and styles!! She came into the limelight initially with Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. And there has been no stopping her since then!! Whatever she wears, has become a fashion trend. She has been ruling the internet, to say the least, for her unique ideas of dressing up. She is the bold and intelligent sensation on the digital medium right now!! And Uorfi cannot be left behind when it comes to the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Yes, news that we have heard at IWMBuzz.com, is that Uorfi is in talks to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.

As per a reliable source, “Uorfi will enter the Bigg Boss OTT house in its season 2. Her stay though in this ongoing Bigg Boss OTT season is said to be a brief one. It is said that she might stay in the house for a day or two.”

As we know, Uorfi was recently seen interacting with the contestants of Splitsvilla X4 and even lost her cool at contestants Justin and Sakshi.

Are you excited to see Uorfi in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

We have our fingers crossed, and would love to see this new sensation take over the house like one of fire!!

We buzzed Uorfi, but did not get through to her.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 streams presently on Jio Cinema.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Read Latest News