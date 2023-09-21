From Sobhita Dhulipala To Pratik Gandhi: The Stars of OTT

The world of OTT entertainment has provided a platform for talented actors to shine brighter than ever before. Over the past few years, several actors who were once in the shadows of mainstream Bollywood have found their well-deserved recognition and fame through digital platforms. Today we bring you the list of these remarkable actors who have left an indelible mark on the world of OTT entertainment.

Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj’s name was not unfamiliar to Bollywood enthusiasts, but it was Amazon Prime India’s web series, Mirzapur, that truly shot him to nationwide recognition. His portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya, a formidable and enigmatic crime lord, showcased his exceptional acting prowess, earning him accolades and a legion of fans.

Jaideep Ahlawat: Jaideep’s acting talent had been hidden in the shadows until he featured in Anushka Sharma’s web production, Paatal Lok. Despite having worked in notable movies like Rockstar, Raees, and Raazi, it was his role as the resolute police officer Hathiram Chaudhary that won the hearts of viewers and thrust him into the limelight.

Pratik Gandhi: Pratik proved that age is no barrier to success when he portrayed the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta in SonyLIV’s Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik Gandhi’s compelling performance turned him into a household name and showcased the potential of OTT platforms.

Rasika Dugal: Rasika’s acting talents were truly acknowledged in the digital world. Her portrayal of Safia Manto in Nandita Das’s biographical drama Manto was a testament to her versatility. Series like Mirzapur and Delhi Crime further solidified her position as an actress of immense talent.

Jitendra Kumar: Jitendra, known for his debut in Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern, found his breakthrough in OTT with series like Panchayat and Kota Factory. These projects showcased his acting prowess and marked his rise in the digital world.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub: Zeeshan, recognized for his memorable roles in popular films like Tanu Weds Manu and No One Killed Jessica, has gained praise for his performances in web series like Scoop and Haddi. His versatility and impactful acting have found a new canvas in the world of digital entertainment.

Radhika Apte: Radhika is a name that has become synonymous with versatility. Whether portraying a RAW agent in Sacred Games or a complex college professor in Lust Stories, she has consistently delivered stellar performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita caught the audience’s attention with her compelling performance in Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven. Her subsequent roles in Ghost Stories and Bard of Blood further established her as a rising star in the digital arena.

Avinash Tiwary: Avinash has been on a roll recently. He was recently seen in two web series Bambai Meri Jaan, which will be produced by Excel Entertainment and Kaala produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Bejoy Nambiar. In 2022, he starred as Chandan Mahto in Neeraj Pandey’s show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. It premiered on Netflix and co-starred Karan Tacker, Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, and Ashutosh Rana among others. Just like the show, his performance was positively received by audience and critics.