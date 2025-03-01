Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer out; modern love with twists

Netflix has released the official trailer for Nadaaniyan, offering a glimpse into the evolving relationship between Pia Jai Singh and Arjun Mehta, played by Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The story follows two individuals from contrasting backgrounds who enter into an arrangement that soon takes an unexpected turn.

From the looks of it, Pia, known for her social status and desire to create an ideal love story, convinces Arjun, a hardworking student, to pose as her boyfriend. Their agreement is straightforward—maintain appearances without any emotional involvement. However, as time passes, their dynamic shifts, leading to complications neither of them anticipated. As emotions surface and misunderstandings arise, both are forced to reconsider the boundaries they initially set.

The film marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s big acting debut, pairing him with Khushi Kapoor in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Their presence adds to the narrative, shaping the characters’ journeys in significant ways.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film explores the unpredictability of relationships and the complexities that come with personal expectations.

With its release set for March 7 on Netflix, the film aims to present a take on modern connections and the ways emotions influence decisions. The trailer hints at a storyline that delves into personal growth, shifting perspectives, and the challenges of navigating evolving emotions.

Apart from this being Khan’s debut, this is also Khushi Kapoor’s third film and her second outing with Netflix after her acting debut over a year and three months ago in the form of The Archies.