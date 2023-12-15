Jawan actor Viraj Ghelani gets engaged to Palak Khimavat

Viraj Ghelani, known for his notable cameo in the blockbuster film Jawan, has taken a significant step in his personal life. The social media influencer-turned-actor recently revealed that he has gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Palak Khimavat. The couple, who shared the delightful news on December 14, celebrated their engagement in style, and the pictures from the ceremony are nothing short of enchanting.

While Viraj has been making headlines for his on-screen ventures, it’s his off-screen romance that has captured the hearts of his fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, Viraj shared the joyous news of his engagement with Palak. The couple posted a series of pictures from their engagement ceremony, radiating happiness and love. The caption, “Roomie for life,” accompanied by a red heart and a ring emoji, reflected the couple’s commitment to each other.

The engagement ceremony was a visual treat, with Viraj donning a smart white kurta-pyjama paired with two jackets featuring vibrant floral prints. Palak looked nothing short of enchanting in a white lehenga adorned with intricate thread embroidery, glass beads, and small crystals. Her coordinated blouse with a deep V-neckline and tassel detailing added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Palak accessorized her look with a diamond and emerald necklace, earrings, a stone-studded bracelet, and rings, creating a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Her makeup, with a nude base, highlighted her natural beauty, and open tresses completed her stunning look. Check photos below!