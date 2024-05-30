Jennifer Winget on losing out the role of Kaveri to Sobhita Dhulipala in ‘The Night Manager’

Actress Jennifer Winget is no stranger to the entertainment industry, where she has been in an array of TV shows and web series over the years that continue to make a mark. The actress is currently playing the lead in Raisinghani VS Raisinghani which follows a unique format combining appointment viewing and web – where the show aired twice a week exclusively on SonyLIV.

The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the show and she went on to talk about it in an interview with Zoom’s Telly Talk. And in the same conversation, there was a revelation made about how she could have been Kaveri in The Night Manager – the Hindi remake of the British original.

Talking about it, she mentioned how she had auditioned for The Night Manager but she did not get it and this has happened a lot with her, this name just came to her head.

Winget then added that she loved the original series as well. She further mentioned that this happens a lot and having started her career at a young age, she has several rejections but it was never a thing. She said how life goes on and something better comes along, and it is a thing, she truly believes in. She concluded by saying that she doesn’t look at it as a setback or failure.

As known, the Hindi remake, The Night Manager starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, who played Kaveri which streams on Disney+ Hotstar.