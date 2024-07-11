Payal Malik Regrets Being In Bigg Boss OTT 3, claims, ‘Will never go inside again’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 the show that streams on Jio Cinema has its share of controversies this year. The biggest entertainment has come from the Malik family, wherein Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik entered the house. Whether it be of Armaan Malik entering the house with his two wives, Armaan slapping Vishal Pandey or Payal’s exit from the show, every chaos related to them has been dramatized so much that it has garnered a lot of attention.

Payal Malik got into an interview with Channel Lafda Central, where she talked her heart out and clarified on many stressful issues. We take reference of that video for our write up here.

When asked whether Payal will go back into the house again, if given a chance, Payal said, “I will not go again, I will request you to not go too. We wanted to go to Bigg Boss. But after being there, I regret going into the house.”

There have been a lot of allegations that have been thrown at the Malik family. When asked about Payal having triggered the fight between Vishal Pandey and Armaan, Payal had this to say. “It was a genuine topic and the fight did not happen because of me. Even when I was in the house, Vishal used to say ‘Bhabhi looks beautiful’. I had not reacted to it then. There was this video where he eyed Kritika badly, and I did not like it. He said, ‘Bhaiyya, aap Bhagyashali ho’. I felt that wrong because one would not use the word Bhagyashali if he regarded Kritika in high esteem. If a fight has happened because of that, then something might have gone wrong.”

What do you have to say to talk about the Malik family entering the house to clean your image? “It is wrong, we did not have a bad image. People who know us know that we are happy as a family. We had no other reason for cleaning our image. I can tell you that, people have spoilt our image so much now that it will be tough to change it.”

On Armaan favouring Kritika more in the house, Payal said, “Armaan and Kritika were shown in the show a lot. I was busy with the kitchen work. However, I want to tell you all that Armaan holds both Kritika and Payal in equal stead.”