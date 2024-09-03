Digital | News

The plea claimed that the series incorrectly portrays the terrorists ' names by not using the real names of the actual terrorists and even having an instance of calling a couple of them out as 'Bholaa' and 'Shankar', which are the names of Lord Shiva.

The recently released show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix has been receiving tremendous acclaim, and everyone has been offering their love on the way the show has turned out to be coupled with the performances with the alluring ensemble that has been on display.

However, one particular scene and the decision to treat it in a certain way has irked a section of the Hindu community which has led to them filing a PIL (plea) seelong ban against the series.

The plea claimed that the series incorrectly portrays the terrorists ‘ names by not using the real names of the actual terrorists and even having an instance of calling a couple of them out as ‘Bholaa’ and ‘Shankar’, which are the names of Lord Shiva.

The petition, filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer and president of the Hindu Sena, requests the Delhi High Court to direct the Centre and Maharashtra government to revoke the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate and ban public viewing of the OTT series.

“The distortion of crucial facts about the real identities of the hijackers not only misrepresents historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation, warranting interference of this court to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm,” the petition states.

In the meantime, Netflix Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill is expected to appear before the government on Tuesday.

According to top government sources on Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed Shergill to appear before it on September 3 to explain the allegedly contentious aspects of the web series.

The web series ‘IC 814,’ which dramatizes the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 by the Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, sparked controversy on social media after two hijackers were referred to only by their Hindu code names.