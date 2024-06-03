Sharmin Segal finally responds to the trolls & criticism for her performance in ‘Heeramandi’

It has been over a month now but somehow, Heeramandi is still a constant conversation for the right and wrong reasons. While it continues to receive a lot of love and positive reviews from several parts of the world, one actor has been at the centre of consistent trolling and negative comments – Sharmin Segal.

The internet has been relentless in expressing their take on Segal’s performance as Alamzeb where videos, memes and a lot of commentary has been done. This has been to that extent, where many of them even went on to remark in several interview clips of the actress and trolling her for her expressions and comments as herself.

So far, Segal maintained silence about all these developments but now, she has finally opened up in an interview with News18. Segal said that she had given her all to Alamzeb’s character. She noted that people tend to fixate on the negatives, but there are many positives that also come along, which are often not talked about. According to her, it might not be interesting enough to discuss positives, leading to them being overlooked to some degree. She mentioned that there was a point when she was not paying attention to many things, such as reviews, but then slowly realized that she was also missing out on a lot of love she was receiving. She stated that she had now started paying attention to that and had decided to look through everything over the last few days.

She also said that she saw positivity, constructive criticism, and a whole range of feedback, which is what happens when you put yourself out there as an artist or an actor. She found it quite nice to hear all sides of things, noting that it’s an inevitability. She stated that opinions shape you as an actor and a human being, emphasizing that these are actual humans responding to you and making you realize how many people you can reach. She concluded that these opinions are very important.

Heeramandi stars a huge ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Indresh Malik. The show was filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut on OTT.