Surya Sharma And Mansi Moghe Welcome Baby Boy, Share Adorable Picture

Actor Surya Sharma and Mansi Moghe are parents now. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday, 11 March 2025. Sharing their good news, the new parents uploaded a post expressing their joy and excitement. Undoubtedly, welcoming a first child is special for everyone, and this moment is indeed priceless for the celebrity couple.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Surya shared an adorable photo of himself with wife Mansi kissing on the beach. In the dreamy and romantic picture, he announced the good news to his fans with the caption, “My heart is so full today. Thank you so much for all the wishes and love.”

As the couple didn’t share a glimpse of their baby boy, fans and followers eagerly waited, and so did the parents, who were excited to introduce their little bundle of joy to the world and expressed their excitement by saying, “Can’t wait to introduce our son to the world.” We can only wait for the moment the couple shares a glimpse of their little prince.

Surya Sharma is a well-known actor who has won hearts with his performances in shows like Undekhi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Bhakshak, Hostages, The Rush Chairman, and Veere Di Wedding. At the same time, Mansi Moghe has appeared in shows like Bugadi Majhi Sandli Ga, Khwabon Ke Parindey, and many others.