Review: ‘Undekhi S3’ blurs the lines between good, bad & ugly making for some deliciously addictive viewing

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

The Atwals have been in our lives for a while now. Having first arrived when we were still locked in our homes coping with the pandemic, Undekhi caused a stir in the web world owing to its nonchalant arrival and humongous impact. Two seasons later, the series became an addictive viewing experience and we couldn’t help but feel our moralities being questioned as we empathise with these vicious characters. Now it returns with Season 3, and I am certain that everyone had the same wondering or shall I say, skepticism – that just how much can you stretch one plain murder to a web of storylines somehow still connecting to that source? The answer, after watching Undekhi Season 3 is – you can, you surely can as long as you keep it entertaining.

It is fascinating and mind-boggling at the same time to think THAT one murder of an innocent girl with several witnesses has managed to spawn 28 episodes averaging 35 to 38 minutes.

I mean there has to be an end to what seems like a never-ending saga of one case even logistically. But there isn’t, and that’s the beauty of it. Familiar characters played by actors who are now synonymous with their on-screen personas accentuate this cat-and-mouse chase which is filled with devious people being selfish backstabbers. To sprinkle empathy and humanity in a world where everyone is a grey character is a tough task but the writers have done a stellar job especially with Rinku (Surya Sharma) which you will experience towards the finale (won’t spoil it for you).

Undekhi S3 obviously suffers with what seems like a contractual job to churn out atleast eight episodes as newer characters just add to the confusion and expansion of this flow chart without meaning much and convenient plot developments. But somehow, to tie it up altogether and give a huge shocker as you journey yourself to the finale, Undekhi S3 succeeds in doing that.

The bamboozling part about this is that this isn’t the end. I wasn’t too happy with the Season 2 finale cliffhanger but the Season 3 cliffhanger is so much more satisfying and meaningful thus leading to what will be a new direction for Season 4. The Atwals, Teji, DCP Ghosh, and now Rajveer Malhotra are going nowhere – and I don’t think any of us has a problem with that. We are up for it.