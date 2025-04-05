Exclusive: Tigmanshu Dhulia joins the cast of Playtime Creations’ Black White & Gray for Sony LIV

Producer Hemal Thakkar’s Playtime Creations is currently developing an intriguing new thriller drama titled Black White & Gray for the streaming platform Sony LIV. This project promises to explore uncharted territories in storytelling, with the team dedicating extensive effort and creativity to craft a compelling narrative that stands out in the genre.

Previously, Thakkar’s production company garnered positive attention with the web series Garmi, also on Sony LIV. This series, which delved into the complexities of youth politics, resonated well with audiences and showcased a talented cast that included Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Vineet Kumar, Jatin Goswami, Pankaj Saraswat, Anushka Sharma, Ashish Virendra Chowdhary, Jatin Sarin, Deepraj Rana, Mukesh Tiwari, and Disha Thakur in pivotal roles. Filmed predominantly in the vibrant city of Bhopal, Garmi highlighted the intense and often turbulent world of political ambition among the youth, further establishing Playtime Creations as a noteworthy player in the digital content arena.

Now, work is happening in full mode on the thriller series Black White and Gray. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about Mayur More playing the lead role in the project. If you have missed reading this, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Kota Factory fame Mayur More to feature in Playtime Creations’ web series Black White & Gray for Sony LIV

Now, we hear that ace filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia will be part of the project as part of the stellar cast. Recently, Tigmanshu Dhulia made his comeback to CID 2, in the ruthless role of Barbosa, who is the head of the Eye Gang.

As an actor, Tigmanshu has essayed remarkable roles in projects Rangbaaz, Fixerr, Tandav, Kaalkoot etc.

We buzzed Tigmanshu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer and spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.