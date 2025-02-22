Exclusive: Kota Factory fame Mayur More to feature in Playtime Creations’ web series Black White & Gray for Sony LIV

Producer Hemal Thakkar’s Playtime Creations is presently working on a thriller drama concept titled Black White & Gray for Sony LIV. This will be a not-explored-so-far concept which has been worked upon meticulously by the makers. As we know, Hemal Thakkar’s banner last bankrolled the web series Garmi on Sony LIV which was well-accepted. The series had Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Vineet Kumar, Jatin Goswami, Pankaj Saraswat, Anushka Sharma, Ashish Virendra Chowdhary, Jatin Sarin, Deepraj Rana, Mukesh Tiwari and Disha Thakur in key roles. The series was based on youth politics and was shot majorly in Bhopal.

Black, White & Gray, as said, will be a unique concept which will address a unique type of storytelling and execution.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt exclusively that actor Mayur More who is known for his portrayals in Kota Factory, Slum Golf etc, will play one of the main roles in the series.

