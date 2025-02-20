Exclusive: Sharad Malhotra, Sameer Soni & Amar Upadhyay Join Ashish Choudhary and Karan Singh Grover In The Hunt For The Male Lead In Zee TV’s Tum Se Tum Tak

Zee TV’s new love story Tum Se Tum Tak is slated to revive the era of magical love stories. The show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD will present a unique love tale of a middle-aged man and a much younger girl. The show has been in the headlines for its casting process. There have been media reports about popular actor Karan Singh Grover being approached for the male lead’s role. There were also reports about Ashish Chaudhary also being approached for the role.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that seasoned actors Sameer Soni, Sharad Malhotra and Amar Upadhyay have also been approached lately for the role.

This seems to be another show where the makers and channel want to be extremely convinced about the actor playing their male lead. The teaser of the show has already enticed the audience.

Karan Singh Grover has not been seen on the small screen for a while, and the same has to be said for Sameer Soni and Ashish Choudhary. Amar Upadhyay is presently doing Doree 2 on Colors, while Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Vidrohi on Star Plus.

As for the female lead, we hear that Niharika Chouksey and Shruti Choudhary are in contention as of now.

As for Studio LSD, the banner has Jamai No 1 on Zee TV and Suman Indori on Colors presently. The banner is soon to launch a show for Sun Neo.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.