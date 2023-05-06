ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

"The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill"

'The Night Manager' was indeed a grand success when it released first on Disney Plus Hotstar. Well, right now, we have some special information from Subhash K Jha's end about part 2 of the project. Read all details

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 May,2023 21:53:48
"The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill"

The second instalment of Disney+Hotstar’ s eminently watchable The Night Manager will stream from June 30.

Making the announcement the series’ leading man Aditya Roy Kapoor says, “The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan. The twists, the thrill and the tension – will all conclude. The wait for The Night Manager: Part 2 is finally over and we’re looking forward to all the reactions.”

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans wondering what next?

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel The Night Manager the first part of the storytelling was clenched,dreamy and steamy enough to see spectators to the next segment largely because Aditya Roy Kapoor creates the kind of troubled secretive hero that that nudges Bachchan’s Angry Young Man persona , and yet he is his own person as the haunted hotelier who can’t sleep because of his past, Kapoor manages to create a hero vividly unravelling in from of our eyes.

Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi, said, “It’s overwhelming to see the response for the first part and I am grateful for the love received by everyone. The Night Manager: Part 2 is twice the action and thrill. The strong alliance between Shaan and Shelly will shake the crux of everything and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception. There is a lot more to see in the coming part and the audience will enjoy each bit of the series.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

