‘The Night Manager’ loses at 2024 International Emmy Awards to French drama series

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, which was nominated in the Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards, did not secure a win. The award was won by Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), a series produced by a collaboration of international studios, including Legendary Entertainment, France Télévisions, and Hulu Japan.

On Tuesday, the International Emmy Awards announced the winner on their official social media account, sharing a poster of the winning show. In the post, they stated, “The International Emmy®️ for Drama Series goes to Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God),” and tagged the production companies involved.

The Indian Night Manager team, including lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi, attended the event dressed in coordinated black suits. Their presence marked a significant moment for Indian television, as the show was the sole Indian entry among 14 categories at this year’s Emmy nominations.

The series, based on the British original of the same name, was adapted for Indian audiences and gained recognition for its engaging storytelling and strong performances. Despite not winning, the nomination highlighted the growing international appeal of Indian adaptations and productions.

The International Emmy Awards, organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), celebrate excellence in television programming produced outside the United States. The inclusion of The Night Manager among the nominees underscores the global reach and impact of Indian storytelling, even if it fell short of taking home the trophy this year.