My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: Arista Mehta of The Night Manager fame

Actor Arista Mehta won a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager. She has appeared in a prominent role in the popular TV show Baalveer Returns. Arista loves to travel and explores newer destinations very keenly. She loves the different cuisines made available in the places she goes to.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Arista Mehta talks about her love for travel and her favourite destinations.

Read here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I like to travel by car the most. I am all in for road trips. I can go on a road trip for 10 hours or even a day.

Your most memorable travel was:

It was when I last travelled to Kashmir. I was there for two months, I spent Christmas and New Year. I was shooting for something really special. It is my memorable travel till now.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I look forward to visiting Portugal, Germany or even Spain.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My dad, because we have similar choices in the places we want to visit.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

When I take up flights, I wear casual dresses. But yes, when I am on vacation, I want to style up as I like taking pictures everywhere.

Your top three travelling essentials:

Sunscreen, a pair of headphones, chocolates or something to snack on.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills the most. I am not fond of beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I have never travelled solo, but that would also be fun. I like travelling with a big group.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I personally love eating. I try different types of food that are available in the places I go to. I am not much of a dancer or singer.