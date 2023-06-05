Aditya Roy Kapoor On The Return Of The Night Manager

The Night Manager returns for another season on Disney+Hotstar.A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose, the series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says, “The response to the first part of the series was nothing short of overwhelming. And there seems to be a huge amount of intrigue for season 2!”

About his character Aditya says, “My character Shaan begins a new chapter and the journey only gets more thrilling. The audience can rest assured there are loads of unexpected twists and surprises in this second part . This creative collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and Sandeep Modi has been an enriching experience. I hope the audience gives as much love to the second part as they did the first .”

The Night Manager 2 starts streaming from June 30.

