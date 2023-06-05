ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Roy Kapoor On The Return Of The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapoor is one of the finest and most loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. Right now, he's grabbing a lot of love and attention for all his projects. Read what he has to say about the return of The Night Manager

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Jun,2023 13:40:56
The Night Manager returns for another season on Disney+Hotstar.A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose, the series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says, “The response to the first part of the series was nothing short of overwhelming. And there seems to be a huge amount of intrigue for season 2!”

About his character Aditya says, “My character Shaan begins a new chapter and the journey only gets more thrilling. The audience can rest assured there are loads of unexpected twists and surprises in this second part . This creative collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and Sandeep Modi has been an enriching experience. I hope the audience gives as much love to the second part as they did the first .”

The Night Manager 2 starts streaming from June 30.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

