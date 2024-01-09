IWMBuzz Rewind 2023: Most Popular OTT Stars Of The Year (Female)

The platform of OTT saw a big boom with a lot of the noted and popular Bollywood personalities doing well in the year 2023. The medium of the web has been the most sought-after platform for the best content and creative satisfaction. The year 2023 has been a big buzz and the various OTT streaming platforms have flourished!! In our IWMBuzz.com Year-Ender story, we bring forward to our readers, our list of the ‘Most Popular OTT Stars (Female) of 2023. Check below.

Sobhita Dhulipala – The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar)

Kaveri of Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager was stunning and sexy to the core. She was that complex, yet stylish character that could never miss the audience’s eyes. Sobhita Dhulipala exhibited a lot of grace and style, delivering a killer punch opposite the equally dynamic Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kritika Kamra – Bambai Meri Jaan (Amazon Prime)

Habiba Kadri was simply scintillating, and Kritika Kamra breathed fire into the character in this amazing display of talent in the series. Bambai Meri Jaan, the successful Amazon Prime series had Kritika shine and outshine, thus receiving huge applause and critical acclaim from the public.

Aditi Rao Hydari – Jubilee (Amazon Prime)

Vikramaditya Motwane’s ode to Indian Cinema, Jubilee had a fantabulous cast. Aditi Rao Hydari, who has come miles ahead, exploring her acting talent with every project that she has picked up, looked and performed the best as Sumitra Kumari in this Amazon Prime series. Aditi is an amazing talent and can challenge herself with the complexities that every role provides.

Sonakshi Sinha – Dahaad (Amazon Prime)

Dahaad on Amazon Prime, was a huge success. Every single character and storytelling were so impactful that the audience loved the series a lot. All the actors in the series gave stupendous performances. The cast team was well-led by Sonakshi Sinha who played the role of Anjali Bhatti with utmost gumption. She needs all the praise for this role in the series.

Karishma Tanna – Scoop (Netflix)

Karishma Tanna rendered a standout performance in the role of Jagruti Pathak in this Netflix series that dealt with the gripping portrayal of challenges and triumphs. Karishma Tanna’s exhibition was top-notch and she deserves all the applause and recognition that she has got for this performance.

Drashti Dhami – Duranga 2 (ZEE5)

Duranga 2 on ZEE5, was staggeringly amazing and kept audiences guessing about the upcoming twist in the plot. Ira Jaykar Patel, one of the pillars in this series, was enacted well by Drashti Dhami. Drashti’s intense scenes with Gulshan Devaiah stood tall amid this gripping suspense drama. Drashti’s performance excited her huge fanbase for sure!!

Wamiqa Gabbi – Jubilee (Amazon Prime) and Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley (Sony LIV)

2023 was Wamiqa Gabbi’s year and she rocked with her twin performances on the OTT platform. She won hearts as Nilofer in the Amazon Prime series Jubilee in the presence of a stellar cast. Playing the titular role of Charlie Chopra in the Sony LIV series, Wamiqa gave an exemplary portrayal.

Kajol – The Trial (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Superstar of Bollywood, Kajol’s OTT debut with The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar was much-awaited. Kajol was perfect in her rendition of Noyonika Sengupta. Even though she faced the camera after a hiatus, her supreme talent was put to the test with this challenging role, and she surpassed all limits of excellence with her portrayal.

Konkana Sen Sharma – Mumbai Diaries 2 (Amazon Prime)

Konkana Sen Sharma is a natural performer, and she delighted one and all with her performance in Mumbai Diaries 2, the Amazon Prime series. As Dr. Chitra Das, Konkana was true to her name, with a stellar portrayal.

Rajshri Deshpande – Trial By Fire (Netflix)

Rajshri showcased a great performance in the role of Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who was out on a mission to find justice. Trial By Fire boasted of great performances, and Rajshri’s was one of them.

Well, folks, these were our picks on the ‘Most Popular OTT Stars (Female) 2023. Now, it’s time for you to pick your favourite.