TMC’s Shahid Dibas Rally Sees Celeb Presence – Srabanti’s Surprise Appearance

The Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Shahid Dibas rally on July 21 was a star-studded affair, with several celebrities from the Bengali film industry in attendance. The rally, held to commemorate the party’s martyrs, saw a surprise appearance by actress Srabanti, who was previously a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last assembly elections.

Srabanti was seen touching the feet of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on stage and bowing down, a gesture that sparked speculation about her possible switch to the TMC. The actress’s appearance on the TMC stage has sent shockwaves in political circles, with many wondering if she is set to join the party.

Other celebrities who attended the rally included Dev, Soham Chakraborty, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, and Sayantika Banerjee. Nachiketa, the popular Bengali singer, performed on the Ekush stage, singing his new song to a packed audience.

Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan was also at the rally, standing next to Dev. June Malia, who became an MP from the Midnipur constituency this year, and Sayantika Banerjee, who became an MLA from the Baranagar constituency for the first time, were also seen on the stage.

Satabdi Roy, a four-time TMC MP, was at the rally, as was Rimjhim Mitra, who had recently left the BJP to join the TMC. Soham Chakraborty was also seen standing next to Rimjhim at the rally.

Kanchan Mullick, an MLA, posted several pictures on social media, including one with Bratya Basu, Indranil Sen, and Bratya Basu. MLA Raj Chakraborty and first-time MP Rachna Banerjee were seen standing next to Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav.

The rally saw a massive turnout, with thousands of TMC supporters gathered to commemorate the party’s martyrs. The presence of so many celebrities at the rally has sparked speculation about their possible involvement in the party’s political activities.