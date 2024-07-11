Soham Chakraborty Restaurant Case: CCTV Footage Missing

The Soham-Restaurant case, which had created a stir in the state a few days ago, has taken a new turn. The Calcutta High Court, hearing the case on Wednesday, July 10, was informed that no CCTV footage of the alleged incident, in which Soham Chakraborty was accused of physically assaulting the owner and staff of a Newtown restaurant, is available. The police do not have any footage of the incident despite the restaurant’s functional CCTV cameras.

The state informed the court that the CCTV footage was not recorded on the day of the incident, and the police commissioner has asked the OC of Techno City police station to explain the whole incident. The court has also ordered the Intelligence Department of Bidhannagar to re-investigate the case and submit a new report. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for July 31.

The case sparked outrage across the state, with Soham Chakraborty initially apologizing for his actions but later filing an FIR against the restaurant owner and manager. The restaurant owner had also filed an FIR against the actor at the Techno City police station. Soham had alleged that the CCTV footage released by the restaurant owner needed to be completed and had been deleted.

The court’s order for re-investigation has raised questions about the police’s handling of the case. The restaurant owner and his wife have been granted interim protection from arrest pending the next hearing. The case has sparked a debate about the role of celebrities in society and their behavior in public spaces.

The re-investigation ordered by the Calcutta High Court is expected to uncover the truth behind the incident, and all concerned are eagerly awaiting the next hearing on July 31. The case has already attracted significant media attention, and the outcome of the re-investigation is likely to have significant implications for all parties involved.