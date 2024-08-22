Uorfi Javed’s Life Story to Unfold on Screen-Manushi Chhillar Wishes Her Luck

Manushi Chhillar, the winner of Miss World 2017, has congratulated the team on the upcoming web series ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar,’ based on the life of internet sensation Uorfi Javed. The nine-episode series, directed by Sandeep Kukreja, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 23.

Uorfi Javed, known for her unique fashion sense and witty banter with the paparazzi, has been making waves on social media with her unapologetic and unconventional style. The web series offers an unfiltered look at her life, showcasing her journey from her ambitions to achieving celebrity stardom and the reality behind her social media presence.

The trailer of the series has already generated buzz, with Uorfi’s fans eagerly awaiting the show’s release. The series will delve into her life, revealing the struggles and triumphs she has faced and the controversies she has been involved in to stay in the limelight.

Manushi Chhillar, who has been a trailblazer in her own right, winning the Miss World title in 2017, took to Instagram to congratulate the team of ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar.’ She posted a story, tagging Uorfi Javed and the Prime Video team, wishing them all the best for the series.

Uorfi Javed’s fashion sense has been a talking point, with her bold and daring outfits making headlines. From her quirky hairstyles to her unconventional fashion choices, Uorfi has been unapologetic about her style, and the web series promises to showcase more of her buzzer fashion sense.

‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 23, and fans of Uorfi Javed are eagerly awaiting the series’ release. With Manushi Chhillar’s best wishes, the series team will surely receive a boost of encouragement, and the series is expected to be a hit among audiences.