Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series: Harleen Sethi, Shriya Saran, Kritika Kamra, Isha Talwar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Tillotama Shome, Ridhi Dogra

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Harleen Sethi (Kohrra) Vote Now With the talented cast of Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, and others, Harleen caught our attention by portraying the side role of Nimrat Kaur in the crime thriller Kohrra. Her performance was indeed amazing.

Shriya Saran (Showtime) Vote Now Playing the role of Mandira Singh in Showtime, Shriya ruled over hearts with the talented cast, including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and others. Her performance was amazing in this show.

Kritika Kamra (Bambai Meri Jaan) Vote Now She is a popular Indian actress who predominantly works in television and films. Kritika, as Habiba Kadri, proved her excellence in acting yet again in Bambai Meri Jaan.

Isha Talwar (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) Vote Now She is a popular Indian actress. She is known for her roles in Mirzapur and others. However, her performance as Bijlee in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo gained massive love from the audience.

Sana Amin Sheikh (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story) Vote Now Playing the role of Nafisa, Sana caught our attention in Scam 2003. With her stints in the industry, she has become a renowned name in the entertainment world.

Tillotama Shome (The Night Manager Season 2) Vote Now With her acting skills in several shows and films, she has gained massive attention. As a fierce, bold, and courageous RAW Officer, Lipika Saikia Rao, in The Night Manager, Tillotama ruled over hearts. She

Ridhi Dogra (Asur Season 2) Vote Now In Asur 2, Ridhi played Nusrat Saeed, an intelligent officer, alongside a talented cast that included Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi. Her performance in this series was one of the best.

