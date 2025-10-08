IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and honour the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Female). Check it out below!
1) Mahek 'Mizo Plays' Syed:
Mahek, popularly known as Mizo Plays, is a powerhouse gamer known for her vibrant personality and versatile gameplay. Beyond gaming, her chic style and confident aura make her a standout. Whether it’s her edgy casuals or glamorous fits, Mahek effortlessly combines fashion and attitude.
2) Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare:
Payal is not only a gaming sensation but also a true fashion icon. Known for her cool streetwear and feminine flair, she sets style goals with every appearance. Payal’s wardrobe reflects her fun-loving and confident personality, from comfy oversized tees to glam event looks.
3) Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani:
Kaashvi has mastered the art of blending gaming with glam. Her impeccable fashion sense — elegant, trendy, and always camera-ready — makes her one of the most stylish gamers. Whether streaming or attending events, Kaashvi’s looks always serve sophistication with a hint of sass.
4) Krutika 'Krutika Plays' Ojha:
Krutika’s fashion is as bold and confident as her gameplay. She loves experimenting with styles — from sporty to glam chic — and always carries them easily. Her expressive looks and fresh aesthetic make her one of the most fashion-forward gamers in India.
5) Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty:
Shakshi, aka Sharkshe, is admired for her fearless gaming and trendy style. Her wardrobe combines comfort and confidence, often reflecting her playful personality. Whether in sporty co-ords or sleek western outfits, Shakshi knows how to make a statement.
6) Deepanshi 'Dobby' Rawat:
Deepanshi, better known as Dobby, is the perfect blend of edgy and chic. Her casual, bold, and expressive fashion choices perfectly mirror her gaming spirit. Dobby’s individuality and experimental looks make her one of the most stylish creators in the space.
7) Riya 'Bachu' Verma:
Riya, or Bachu, has a distinct sense of style that sets her apart. She combines minimalism with comfort while adding her own quirky twist. Her effortless charm and authentic style make her a fan favorite in gaming sessions or casual shoots.
8) Swayambika 'Sway' Sachar:
Sway’s fashion game is all about confidence and elegance. Her looks are often trendy yet polished, reflecting her poised on-screen presence. She strikes the perfect balance between gamer grit and stylish grace, making her one of the most admired personalities in the community.
9) Ankita 'Ankkita C':
Ankita Chauhan, popularly known as Ankkita C, is a true icon of style and strength. Her fashion sense is modern, bold, and empowering. From casual gaming fits to statement event looks, she brings her A-game in both fashion and gaming.
10) Saloni 'Mili kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar:
Saloni, known as Mili kya Mili, is a vibrant and stylish gamer whose fashion reflects her lively personality. She is known for her playful yet polished looks, balancing fun prints, trendy fits, and a confident aura — making her one of the most fashionable faces in gaming.