IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and honour the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Male). Check it out below!
1) Abhishek 'ZGOD' Choudhary:
Abhishek, popularly known as ZGOD, is a professional BGMI player and one of the most stylish figures in the gaming world. His confidence, dynamic personality, and unmatched gaming skills have earned him a massive following. Known for his cool fashion sense, ZGOD’s casual yet trendy style makes him stand out on and off the battlefield.
2) Ocean 'Gamingpro' Sharma:
Ocean Sharma is a name synonymous with esports analysis and commentary. Apart from being a gaming expert, Ocean’s sharp style and dapper looks make him one of the most fashionable gamers in India. His intellect and effortless charm make him a fan favorite both in-game and on stage.
3) Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan:
Gulrez, famously known as Joker Ki Haveli, has captivated audiences with his fun personality and strong social media presence. Known for his quirky yet classy fashion sense, he easily pulls off every look — from casual streetwear to edgy gamer fits. His confident style reflects his bold and creative persona.
4) Raj 'Snax Gaming' Varma:
Raj, or Snax Gaming, is one of India’s most popular BGMI content creators. Known for his humble personality and cool style, Snax effortlessly balances comfort and confidence. His athletic build, trendy outfits, and grounded vibe make him one of the most stylish personalities in the gaming circuit.
5) Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal:
Animesh, widely known as Thug, is a top gamer and a prominent entrepreneur in the Indian esports space. His fashion game is always on point — from sleek streetwear to formal looks. Thug’s sophisticated yet approachable style mirrors his leadership and charisma in gaming.
6) Parv 'Soul Regaltos' Singh:
Parv, aka Soul Regaltos, is among the most loved names in the BGMI community. Known for his composed nature and dashing looks, Parv’s style is all about subtle confidence. Whether it’s his casual tees or trendy jackets, he keeps it stylish and relatable, winning hearts everywhere.
7) Nishaant 'Willy Gaming' Williams:
Nishaant, popularly called Willy Gaming, has built a strong identity in the esports space with his fun energy and distinctive fashion choices. His urban street-style vibe, cool accessories, and effortless confidence make him one of the most fashionable gamers of today.
8) Siddhant 'Sid' Joshi:
Siddhant, known as Sid, is a popular gamer, streamer, and esports professional. Beyond his gaming talent, Sid is admired for his suave and polished sense of fashion. His clean looks, sharp fits, and calm confidence give him an edge, making him one of the most stylish names in the industry.