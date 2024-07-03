“Will a woman entering a show with two husbands be acceptable?” asks Shardul Pandit amid ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ row

The hoopla surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to be a talking point which is mainly surrounding the participation of YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik.

The Malik family has been at the centre of all kinds of allegations and flak from everyone where people have been talking about polygamy, how unreal it is to normalise it and how casual the family is about the said set-up.

But the ones who have supported them have gone on to talk and mentioned that it is their choice and polygamy is a factor that has been constant over the years. But coming in as a counterpoint to this, actor and RJ Shardul Pandit recently took to Instagram to raise a crucial question. He went on to ask, “If a certain reality show normalises two female partners for a husband and a lot of people are saying unki life hai. Will be equally normal if a woman enters the show with two husbands will society and the show accept that? #genuinequestion”-

It was a poll with a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ option, The question indeed seems valid and given how patriarchal our society is, that is a definite wonder. One of Armaan Malik’s wives, Payal Malik was the latest to be evicted from the house, while Armaan and Kritika Malik are still inside the house.