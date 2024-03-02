Red Carpet: Glamour Galore At TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards

IWMBuzz Media Network’s debut edition of TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating the epitome of style and glamour in the Bengali entertainment industry was a roaring success with the biggest of stars walking the red carpet. Following the resounding success of its previous ventures, such as The Digital and OTT Awards, Gaming Awards, and India Web Fest, IWMBuzz honoured and recognized the trendsetters and fashion icons of Bengal. TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish took place at the elegant Fairfield by Marriott in New Town, Kolkata, on February 29th.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Raja Chanda, Abir Chatterjee, Priyanka Sarkar, Sujoyneel Bandyopadhyay, Saurav Das, Susmita Chatterjee, Rupam Islam, Tota Roy Choudhury, Abhishek Dutta, Nussrat Jahan, Puja Banerjee, Yash Daasguptaa, Ankush Hazra, Subhashree Ganguly, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Neel Bhattacharya, Rukmini Maitra, Paoli Dam and others walked the red carpet. For the first time in Bengal, a style awards was organised by any media house and the response was overwhelming. Every celebrity looked at their finest best and swank was the mood of the evening.

Bengal’s Most Stylish is presented by TRENDS, powered by Watcho and KDM. Associate partners include Carrera, ZEE 24 Ghanta, PC Chandra Jewellers and Nett Value Media. Social Media partner Instagram and Threads. Other partners include: Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott, Radio Partner: 91.9 Friends FM, Branding Partner: Advise, Support Partner: WhiteApple, PR Partner: 7 Dreamz, Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online. An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.

Let’s check out the carpet moments: