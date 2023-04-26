ADVERTISEMENT
‘Citadel is quite Extraordinary,’ says Citadel’s Spymaster - David Weil on making a global franchise for Prime Video

David Weil talks about Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Apr,2023 15:09:21
Making waves all over the world, Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville starrer Citadel is all set to premiere on Prime Video this week. From Amazon Studios, and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel, is an unprecedented approach to storytelling, that marks the beginning of a thrilling spy universe that will be ingeniously interconnected with the Indian and Italian instalments.

In shaping this intense spy thriller into a global phenomenon, showrunner David Weil, who is popularly known for having created the Amazon Original series- Hunters, has been instrumental, and rightly given the title of being Citadel’s ’Creative Spymaster’. His nuanced methodology, expertise in storytelling, and commitment, make him the perfect collaborator to work alongside.

Commenting on his unique moniker of Citadel’s ’Creative Spymaster’, David Weil, showrunner and executive producer says, “What’s so beautiful and ambitious about this entire spy-verse that we’re creating, is that we’re doing it in tandem with partners all around the world. We have announced the India series and the Italy series. And we get to work with these incredible writers, filmmakers, actors, and producers, truly from all around the world, and build this entire story together. So, it becomes this tapestry told in different languages through different cultures in a very authentic way. It’s not just a Western point of view that we’re viewing the story through. But we’re really doing something original. And really holding hands and building this at the same time with our fellow creators and producers. It’s quite extraordinary.”

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the 6-episode series will premiere the first two episodes on April 28 followed by one episode launching weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, along with many other international languages.

