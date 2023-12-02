For the first time ever, an Indian on global stage: Anushka Sen dazzles, sings at the global stage of COP28 UAE, representing India globally & we are proud!

Is there anything that Anushka Sen can’t do? Well, not really! As a well kept surprise to her fans, the global star of India now has yet another feather added to her hat as she is attending COP28 UAE, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. And, the cherry on the cake is that she performed and sang for the first time at a global platform, representing India along with other talented individuals. A proud moment for the nation as the global star showcases yet another talent of hers, in the presence of global leaders and change-makers.

Sharing pictures the a special feeling on her story, Sen shares, “Today was such a special day! I had the opportunity to represent India at the United Nations Cop28 UAE Event! Met all these talented singers/performers from around the world wihh th whom I shared such a big stage; such amazing personalities!

We all have performed a song together for Climate Change! 1st time singing at such a special and big platform. Really grateful for this opportunity. Thank you @unitednations @cop28uaeofficial 🇮🇳🌎✨”