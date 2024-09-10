Global Star Anushka Sen all set to explore the ‘land of morning calm’; back in South Korea and we are excited

Actress Anushka Sen has once again set off on an exciting adventure, this time to the vibrant and dynamic world of South Korea as she makes us proud as the Official Brand Ambassador appointed by Korean Tourisr. A bridge between the two countries – India and South Korea, the diva has delighted her massive fanbase by sharing exclusive glimpses from her travel diary.

Anushka was on a vacation to Busan, South Korea in April this year. Now, on Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram, where she has 39.4 million followers, and dropped a string of pictures from the flight. The snaps show her wearing a grey coloured co-ord set and pairing it with white and pink sneakers.

The post is captioned as: “Guess where I am now! Hint in the song”. She gave the music of the track ‘Still With You’ by South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook. The fans flooded the comment section by mentioning the destination of Anushka saying, “South Korea”. Immediately post, Anushka shared another post as she gave us a glimpse of Korean hospitality, posing with flowers as she said, “Hello from my second home, Seoul; South Korea”.

Anushka was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which she portrayed the role of Asmara and won accolades widely, from critics and audiences alike. Recently, the global icon also made waves in the global arena by being selected as the sole Indian artist to join ‘Project 17’. Officially announced as the ‘Voice of Goal 4: Graduation’ on BatteryTour’s Instagram, she will contribute to this international initiative to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through music, arts, and culture.