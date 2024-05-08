‘Har heeraine Ke liye’! Amul India gives a shout-out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is now streaming on Netflix and it is winning the hearts of the masses. With the show, SLB has presented an enthralling world that is well-decked up with massive sets, compelling narratives, stellar performances, and soulful music. As the show has been receiving unanimous love and praise from the audience, celebrities, and critics, it has now shined on the new innovative poster of Amul India which gave a very creative shout-out to the show.

Amul India seems to have drenched in the fervor of Heeramandi. As India’s leading dairy company, Amul India featured the show in their creative campaign. Amul India gave a shout-out to the show with an animated poster featuring the queens of Heeramandi. They also wrote on the poster “Har heeraine ke liye!”. They further jotted down, “Amul Glittering taste!”.

Well, this is indeed yet another example of SLB’s magic that is taking over the heads of the masses with Heeramandi. Moreover, the show is also creating records as it has emerged as the highest-viewed Indian series globally and has become India’s first series to be in the top 10 charts in 43 countries within one week of launch.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.