HT City Takes Season’s Celebrations Notches Up With Four Themed Special Editions

India’s most loved destination for all things trending in lifestyle and entertainment, HT City, is set to elevate the celebration season with an expanded suite of four Special Editions for Christmas, New Year, Weddings, and Valentine’s Day comprising exclusive content packages. The aim is to spread the vibrant celebratory spirit among readers, generate a sustained lifestyle buzz and monetise the special initiatives while amplifying reader engagement. The Christmas and New Year Special Editions maintain their allure with double spreads featuring exclusive offers from malls and retail outlets, and top places for brunch. The special issues will also carry the occasion’s theme across branded articles (in print and digital), innovative print sampling, collaborative editorial content and social media engagement to capture the festive pulse of its readers, and for further amplification.

As the year transitions, the Year-Ender & Beginning Special Editions promise reader-first content initiatives such as year-end shopping guides and recommendations into the top brunch spots, latest jewelry trends, style predictions for 2024, and special stories from celebrities with year-in-review sections. The Wedding Specials Edition will boast an elegant and elaborate 16-page pull-out, a comprehensive wedding planning and shopping guide, beauty, grooming and bridal fashion tips, as well as destination wedding venue recommendations, honeymoon destinations, real wedding

stories and sponsored bridal fashion showcases. HT City’s Valentine’s Day Special Edition will be presented in an 8-page pull-out format, featuring gift guides, a Q&A style love and relationship advice column, celebrity love stories, and romantic travel destinations and much more to meaningfully engage with readers during the season of love.

The special editions provide an opportunity for brands in lifestyle categories such as retail, fashion, beauty, travel, F&B, health and wellness, home appliances, durables and gadgets, home and furniture, etc. to leverage contextual ads and integrate their brand message through sponsored sections enabling a chance to present offerings in a truly captivating light. In the spirit of celebration, HT City invites brands to be part of these high-engagement, reader-first special editions to integrate their messages into the festive fabric of the season, while resonating with their target audiences in new, authentic and enriching ways.